Police officers arrested the pilot at his home after being tipped off to the content of the boxes by a logistics company in Tsing Yi. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

American pilot arrested in Hong Kong after being sent one live bullet and 9,000 rounds of blank and spent ammunition in the post

  • Police believe the ammunition, which was in four boxes, could have been sent to the man by mistake
  • The 44-year-old had recently relocated to the city from his hometown in the United States
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:13pm, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers arrested the pilot at his home after being tipped off to the content of the boxes by a logistics company in Tsing Yi. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE