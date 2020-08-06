Police officers arrested the pilot at his home after being tipped off to the content of the boxes by a logistics company in Tsing Yi. Photo: Warton Li
American pilot arrested in Hong Kong after being sent one live bullet and 9,000 rounds of blank and spent ammunition in the post
- Police believe the ammunition, which was in four boxes, could have been sent to the man by mistake
- The 44-year-old had recently relocated to the city from his hometown in the United States
