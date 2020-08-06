Fan Ka-ho says he was dazzled by protesters’ flashlights. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong man accused of indecently assaulting opposition lawmaker by kissing her blames protesters for incident
- Fan Ka-ho, 40, tells court he bumped into Civic Party legislator Tanya Chan because he was dazzled by protesters’ flashlights
- Chan and her assistant Alex Leung, who witnessed the incident, both rejected the defendant’s account
