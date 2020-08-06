Fan Ka-ho says he was dazzled by protesters’ flashlights. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man accused of indecently assaulting opposition lawmaker by kissing her blames protesters for incident

  • Fan Ka-ho, 40, tells court he bumped into Civic Party legislator Tanya Chan because he was dazzled by protesters’ flashlights
  • Chan and her assistant Alex Leung, who witnessed the incident, both rejected the defendant’s account
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 6:29pm, 6 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Fan Ka-ho says he was dazzled by protesters’ flashlights. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE