A young woman has her face drawn on with a tube of lipstick in a bullying incident that drew police attention after going viral. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police vow to look into bullying incident after video of schoolgirl having face slapped, smeared with lipstick goes viral
- ‘You like putting on [lipstick]? You like stealing?’ the girl is asked before being repeatedly slapped in the face by classmates
- Man Kiu College in North Point confirmed the incident involved its students and said parents and police were consulted in handling the situation
