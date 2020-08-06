A young woman has her face drawn on with a tube of lipstick in a bullying incident that drew police attention after going viral. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police vow to look into bullying incident after video of schoolgirl having face slapped, smeared with lipstick goes viral

  • ‘You like putting on [lipstick]? You like stealing?’ the girl is asked before being repeatedly slapped in the face by classmates
  • Man Kiu College in North Point confirmed the incident involved its students and said parents and police were consulted in handling the situation
Christy Leung
Updated: 12:00am, 7 Aug, 2020

