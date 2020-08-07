Chief Inspector Ip Siu-lan (left) and Senior Superintendent Ng Kwok-cheung (right) of the Narcotics Bureau stand behind a haul of recently seized drugs at a press conference on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest 41 suspected drug dealers, including seven students, for selling narcotics via social media

  • The suspected dealers are accused of using platforms like Facebook and Instagram to advertise their wares
  • Undercover officers carry out arrests across the city while meeting the suspects to collect drugs ordered online
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 5:18pm, 7 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chief Inspector Ip Siu-lan (left) and Senior Superintendent Ng Kwok-cheung (right) of the Narcotics Bureau stand behind a haul of recently seized drugs at a press conference on Friday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE