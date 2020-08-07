The developer wants to build more homes in Discovery Bay. Photo: Roy Issa
Developer of Hong Kong’s Discovery Bay wins judicial review challenging planning board’s opposition to rezoning request
- The case concerns an undeveloped staff quarters site that developer Hong Kong Resort Company had hoped to have rezoned for residential use
- The judge in the case sided with the developer in finding that the planning board had based its decision on irrelevant information
Topic | Hong Kong courts
The developer wants to build more homes in Discovery Bay. Photo: Roy Issa