Mat Yeung Ming, pictured in one of his acting roles, has been arrested over a late-night crash in Hong Kong. Photo: Instagram
Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung Ming arrested for drink-driving offence after crashing his Mercedes in Mid-Levels
- Police found his car on Friday night mounted on a small wall and Yeung struggling to walk
- The Screen Play star was held on suspicion of refusing to provide a blood sample
Topic | Hong Kong police
