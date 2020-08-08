Mat Yeung Ming, pictured in one of his acting roles, has been arrested over a late-night crash in Hong Kong. Photo: Instagram
Hong Kong actor Mat Yeung Ming arrested for drink-driving offence after crashing his Mercedes in Mid-Levels

  • Police found his car on Friday night mounted on a small wall and Yeung struggling to walk
  • The Screen Play star was held on suspicion of refusing to provide a blood sample
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Updated: 7:15pm, 8 Aug, 2020

