Some of the suspected heroin that was found bundled in with protein isolate in a parcel at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs arrests two over smuggling of HK$14 million worth of hard drugs into the city by air
- Cocaine and heroin worth HK$14 million were hidden in traditional pastry and protein powder parcels
- Gangs are said to be increasingly looking towards drug-running via freight because coronavirus curbs have all but ended smuggling by passengers
