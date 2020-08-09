Some of the suspected heroin that was found bundled in with protein isolate in a parcel at Hong Kong International Airport. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs arrests two over smuggling of HK$14 million worth of hard drugs into the city by air

  • Cocaine and heroin worth HK$14 million were hidden in traditional pastry and protein powder parcels
  • Gangs are said to be increasingly looking towards drug-running via freight because coronavirus curbs have all but ended smuggling by passengers
Topic |   Drugs
Christy Leung
Updated: 12:48am, 9 Aug, 2020

