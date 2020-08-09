Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of 9,000 boxes of defective SPT masks. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest five men over theft of 400,000 defective face masks they tried to sell on open market
- Supervisor and three assistants at Sinopharm Tech Holdings Limited accused of taking 9,000 boxes of masks that were meant to be destroyed
- Police believe nearly 4,000 boxes were repackaged to be sold on open market, and fifth man was detained at warehouse in To Kwa Wan
Topic | Hong Kong police
Five suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft of 9,000 boxes of defective SPT masks. Photo: Facebook