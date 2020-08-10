Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai has been arrested under the new national security law. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong national security law: media mogul Jimmy Lai arrested on suspicion of foreign collusion, fraud
- Founder of the tabloid-style Apple Daily was detained early on Monday morning at his residence in Ho Man Tin
- New police unit created to enforce legislation carried out operation
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai has been arrested under the new national security law. Photo: Dickson Lee