As Hong Kong police raid Apple Daily offices, publication’s live feed allows world to watch drama unfold
- Confrontations between editors and police over warrants, access seen by thousands as newspaper’s staff takes to Facebook during raid
- ‘You swallow whatever is served on your plate’, founder Jimmy Lai tells live audience, while admitting uncertainty about the paper’s future
Apple Daily editor-in-chief Law Wai-kwong confronts police during their raid of the newspaper’s offices in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Handout