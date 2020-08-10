Apple Daily editor-in-chief Law Wai-kwong confronts police during their raid of the newspaper’s offices in Tseung Kwan O. Photo: Handout
As Hong Kong police raid Apple Daily offices, publication’s live feed allows world to watch drama unfold

  • Confrontations between editors and police over warrants, access seen by thousands as newspaper’s staff takes to Facebook during raid
  • ‘You swallow whatever is served on your plate’, founder Jimmy Lai tells live audience, while admitting uncertainty about the paper’s future
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Phila Siu
Updated: 10:50pm, 10 Aug, 2020

