A 32-year-old man posed as a seller of surgical masks on online shopping platform Carousell, claiming to offer a Japanese brand at HK$80 a box. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong man jailed for 16 months for duping 33 people into buying surgical masks he claimed he had for sale
- Cheng Shing-to posed as a surgical mask seller on an online shopping platform, offering masks at HK$80 a box
- He successfully lured four men and 29 women into depositing HK$80 to HK$56,000 into his bank accounts
