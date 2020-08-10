A 32-year-old man posed as a seller of surgical masks on online shopping platform Carousell, claiming to offer a Japanese brand at HK$80 a box. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong man jailed for 16 months for duping 33 people into buying surgical masks he claimed he had for sale

  • Cheng Shing-to posed as a surgical mask seller on an online shopping platform, offering masks at HK$80 a box
  • He successfully lured four men and 29 women into depositing HK$80 to HK$56,000 into his bank accounts
Topic |   Hong Kong health care and hospitals
Brian Wong

Updated: 11:02pm, 10 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A 32-year-old man posed as a seller of surgical masks on online shopping platform Carousell, claiming to offer a Japanese brand at HK$80 a box. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE