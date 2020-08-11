Police officers stand guard outside the headquarters of Apple Daily and Next Media. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong police scheme to give only ‘trusted media’ access to cordoned off areas draws press backlash
- Police chief declines to say whether force has a list of mistrusted outlets
- Journalists from local outfit as well as foreign wire services among those barred from attending briefing at Apple Daily offices on Monday
Topic | Press freedom in Hong Kong
