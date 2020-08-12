Hong Kong police are searching for masked assailants who stole from a man who was looking to buy luxury watches. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong knife gang steals HK$630,000 from man trying to buy Rolex watches in New Territories street deal
- Victim, 27, was punched, kicked and threatened with a knife when he turned up to a meeting arranged via a friend to buy the luxury timepieces
- Police are hunting for three masked assailants, at least one of whom was carrying a knife
Topic | Crime
Hong Kong police are searching for masked assailants who stole from a man who was looking to buy luxury watches. Photo: Warton Li