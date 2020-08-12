Hong Kong police officers apprehended a man wanted in a 2011 killing during a routine stop and search in North Point on Tuesday. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police arrest suspect in 2011 triad killing after nearly nine years on the lam

  • Police say the suspect was apprehended in a routine stop and search in North Point
  • Two others have been sentenced in the killing, which was believed to have been sparked by a triad dispute
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:39pm, 12 Aug, 2020

