Jimmy Lai embraces Cheung Kim-hung, his CEO at Apple Daily, during his return to his office on Wednesday following his arrest. Photo: Apple Daily
National security law: Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai pledges to keep Apple Daily running as he returns to the newsroom after his arrest
- Lai receives hero’s welcome on arrival at the Apple Daily office soon after his release on police bail
- He was arrested on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces under the national security law
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
