Jimmy Lai embraces Cheung Kim-hung, his CEO at Apple Daily, during his return to his office on Wednesday following his arrest. Photo: Apple Daily
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai pledges to keep Apple Daily running as he returns to the newsroom after his arrest

  • Lai receives hero’s welcome on arrival at the Apple Daily office soon after his release on police bail
  • He was arrested on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces under the national security law
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 4:59pm, 12 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Jimmy Lai embraces Cheung Kim-hung, his CEO at Apple Daily, during his return to his office on Wednesday following his arrest. Photo: Apple Daily
READ FULL ARTICLE