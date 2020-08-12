Both aircraft were damaged but no casualties were reported in the case. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong budget carrier HK Express launches probe into head-to-tail collision between two non-operating aircraft
- Police were called to Hong Kong International Airport soon after 10.30am following the incident at the west apron
- Initial investigation showed one of the planes was pushing back at the time of the collision; no casualties were reported
Topic | Aviation
Both aircraft were damaged but no casualties were reported in the case. Photo: Handout