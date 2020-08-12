Eastern district councillor Jocelyn Chau leaves court following her acquittal on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: magistrate accuses police of lying in courtroom as district councillor, co-defendant acquitted of assault charges

  • ‘When they were cross-examined, [the two officers] made up the facts and tried to cover a lie with another lie,’ Eastern Court Magistrate Stanley Ho says
  • Video played in court showed co-defendant Jocelyn Chau, a district councillor, being grabbed by her neck and forcefully pressed against a wall
Brian Wong

Updated: 8:22pm, 12 Aug, 2020

Eastern district councillor Jocelyn Chau leaves court following her acquittal on Wednesday. Photo: Brian Wong
