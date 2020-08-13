Jimmy Lai returns to the Apple Daily offices are being arrested and later bailed. Photo: Handout
National security law: six court writs filed as Hong Kong’s Apple Daily seeks return of journalistic materials seized in police raid
- Company and senior employees file writs to the High Court, requesting an inspection of materials seized by officers during operation on Monday
- Police had said that unless legal action was taken before August 17, officers would unseal 30 boxes of documents and three hard drives
