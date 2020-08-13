Jimmy Lai returns to the Apple Daily offices are being arrested and later bailed. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

National security law: six court writs filed as Hong Kong’s Apple Daily seeks return of journalistic materials seized in police raid

  • Company and senior employees file writs to the High Court, requesting an inspection of materials seized by officers during operation on Monday
  • Police had said that unless legal action was taken before August 17, officers would unseal 30 boxes of documents and three hard drives
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:43pm, 13 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Jimmy Lai returns to the Apple Daily offices are being arrested and later bailed. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE