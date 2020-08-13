Hong Kong police have arrested eight students for bullying a 13-year-old victim who had refused to buy a HK$700 meal. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest eighth student involved in alleged bullying of 13-year-old boy who refused to buy a HK$700 meal
- Latest arrest comes after a video was leaked online showing a group continuously kicking and hitting the boy in his head and body
- Officers had earlier arrested seven students over two days following the July 27 incident, after the victim reported the case to police
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
