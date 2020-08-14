Chung Chi-wah had appealed over his prison sentence. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man freed after judge rules that six-month jail sentence for assaulting officer, drunken attack in park too hefty

  • Chung Chi-wah, 62, was released after a High Court judge ruled the sentencing magistrate had overestimated the gravity of the crime
  • Justice Anthea Pang questions decision of magistrate, who had said defendant’s offences were some of the most serious among similar cases
Brian Wong

Updated: 7:46pm, 14 Aug, 2020

Chung Chi-wah had appealed over his prison sentence. Photo: Warton Li
