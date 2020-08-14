The national security law came into effect in Hong Kong on June 30. Photo: AFP
National security law: Google urges Hong Kong police to use ‘diplomatic procedures’ for data requests
- Tech giant’s move will make it more difficult for the Hong Kong government to collect data
- Google spokesman says that following the activation of the legislation it has not produced user data for Hong Kong authorities
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
The national security law came into effect in Hong Kong on June 30. Photo: AFP