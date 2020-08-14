A anti-government protester shot by Hong Kong police at an unauthorised demonstration on October 1 will have to pursue a personal injury claim against the force without free legal aid from the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: teen seeking to pursue injury claim over October shooting by police slams rejection of legal aid application

  • Tsang Chi-kin, 18, shot in an incident seen widely on social media, is hoping to pursue a personal injury claim
  • But city’s Legal Aid Department rules he failed to show reasonable grounds for the proceedings and that the use of force ‘was reasonable’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 11:50pm, 14 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A anti-government protester shot by Hong Kong police at an unauthorised demonstration on October 1 will have to pursue a personal injury claim against the force without free legal aid from the city. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE