Three men believed part of a larger syndicate were arrested on Thursday and Friday for allegedly stealing nearly HK$230,000 from bitcoin ATMs located in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Police arrest three after six Hong Kong bitcoin ATMs pilfered for HK$230,000 in first-of-its-kind crime in the city
- The suspects, said to be ‘core members’ of a larger syndicate, took advantage of unspecified ‘loopholes’ in order to withdraw cash without authorisation
- All three, aged 26 to 55, were arrested in Mong Kok over Thursday and Friday
Topic | Bitcoin
