Two men have so far been arrested over the August 4 attack and robbery at an MTR station that left a man in a pool of blood. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest two in Rolex robbery case that saw man slashed in front of commuters at MTR station

  • A 20-year-old man detained at a Tin Shui Wai hotel on Friday will appear in court on Monday, while another, thought to own the getaway car, was granted bail
  • Video of the August 4 incident, which circulated widely online, showed the victim being attacked by two assailants armed with a long knife and baton
Christy Leung
Updated: 9:33pm, 15 Aug, 2020

