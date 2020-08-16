A team of police officers in riot gear stand in formation on a road during a demonstration on the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Wan Chai in July. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former face of Hong Kong police will no longer be travelling to UK for training after programme suspended

  • The coronavirus pandemic was cited as a reason for the suspension, but the British also pointedly mentioned the city’s new national security law
  • The move follows the suspension of a similar programme with the US last month
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Phila SiuOlga Wong
Phila Siu and Olga Wong

Updated: 9:46pm, 16 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A team of police officers in riot gear stand in formation on a road during a demonstration on the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in Wan Chai in July. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE