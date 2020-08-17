Firemen walk through the wreckage caused by an explosion at a garage in Wong Tai Sin on April 26, 2015. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong mechanic gets eight years’ jail for 2015 garage explosion that killed three

  • Lai Chun-ho, 39, who illegally handled a liquefied petroleum gas system – and rolled down the gates to hide that fact – was convicted of manslaughter last month
  • Judge says sentence is intended to send the message that such ‘deadly’ practices will be severely punished
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 3:16pm, 17 Aug, 2020

