Firemen walk through the wreckage caused by an explosion at a garage in Wong Tai Sin on April 26, 2015. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong mechanic gets eight years’ jail for 2015 garage explosion that killed three
- Lai Chun-ho, 39, who illegally handled a liquefied petroleum gas system – and rolled down the gates to hide that fact – was convicted of manslaughter last month
- Judge says sentence is intended to send the message that such ‘deadly’ practices will be severely punished
Topic | Hong Kong courts
