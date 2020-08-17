Supporters use umbrellas to cover Kwong Yiu-man as she leaves the court in Sai Wan Ho following her acquittal on Monday. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: couple who taunted man set ablaze moments later not responsible for horrific attack, magistrate rules

  • Kwong Yiu-man, 39, and Chan Hoi-wan, 34, were arguing with the victim immediately before the notorious incident on a footbridge in the New Territories
  • ‘The fact that [the victim] was set on fire is not proof of a breach of the peace [by the defendants]. The cart cannot be put in front of the horse,’ magistrate says
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:12pm, 17 Aug, 2020

