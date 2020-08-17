Chung Chi-wah, 62, at police headquarters last August. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong man wins appeal against sentence for assaulting police, jail term reduced from six months to three weeks

  • Judge says Chung Chi-wah, 62, received an excessive penalty. Chung also alleges he was attacked by police in separate incident, with those officers to stand trial
  • Chung had been freed on bail pending appeal since June 5 and was immediately released after his High Court hearing last Friday
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 9:51pm, 17 Aug, 2020

