Chung Chi-wah, 62, at police headquarters last August. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong man wins appeal against sentence for assaulting police, jail term reduced from six months to three weeks
- Judge says Chung Chi-wah, 62, received an excessive penalty. Chung also alleges he was attacked by police in separate incident, with those officers to stand trial
- Chung had been freed on bail pending appeal since June 5 and was immediately released after his High Court hearing last Friday
Topic | Hong Kong courts
