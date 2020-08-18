A police officer holds his gun to a protester's chest during a protest in Sai Wan Ho last November. The officer ended up opening fire, hitting another protester (not pictured). Photos: Nora Tam
Hong Kong justice secretary ‘assumes conduct’ of case in bid to have prosecution of policeman who shot protester thrown out
- Letters from the Department of Justice to the courts request an early date for a hearing to withdraw summonses in the private prosecution
- Democratic Party lawmaker Ted Hui, who initiated the case, said the move ‘blatantly overrides the rule of law’
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A police officer holds his gun to a protester's chest during a protest in Sai Wan Ho last November. The officer ended up opening fire, hitting another protester (not pictured). Photos: Nora Tam