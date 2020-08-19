Criminals in Hong Kong took advantage of the cover provided by Typhoon Higos to raid closed shops. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong burglars strike during Typhoon Higos, robbing dried seafood shops of HK$1.1 million in products
- Two stores in Kwai Chung and Tsuen Wan hit by gangs before dawn with typhoon warning signal No 9 in force
- Reports of burglaries have been on the rise across the city this year, with 1,156 cases recorded
Topic | Crime
