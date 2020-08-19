A 50-year-old woman leapt to her death from the Hung Fuk Estate in Hung Shui Kiu on Wednesday after stabbing her husband as he slept, according to police. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong woman attacks sleeping husband with knife then jumps to her death from 16th-floor flat: police
- Police said the 50-year-old woman was found on the building’s first-floor canopy and declared dead at the scene
- Incident of family violence bears echoes of similar tragedy just two days earlier
Topic | Crime
