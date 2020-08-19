The swindlers left posts on social media platforms to lure victims into making bogus investments. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest two men over online scams that cheated 22 people of nearly HK$3 million

  • Victims had been deceived into making bogus investments or payments for driving permits
  • Suspects used social media platforms to lure targets into cryptocurrency trading
Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:38pm, 19 Aug, 2020

