A customs official inspects a haul of seized contraband meat in June. About 2,500 tonnes of frozen meat, worth about HK$90 million and destined for Guangdong province, have been seized so far this year. Photo: Edmond So
Meat smuggling syndicate’s assets on chopping block after Hong Kong customs officers arrest 13, seize 160 tonnes of contraband beef
- Authorities seize HK$43 million worth of meat and other valuables during a raid, with further seizures of up to HK$147 million not out of the question
- The operation comes amid a huge spike in meat smuggling, with far more contraband meat already seized so far this year than in the last 10 years combined
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
