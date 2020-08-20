Financial investigations group head Grace Tang (left) and syndicate crimes investigation bureau head Mark Woo (centre) speak to the press about recent crackdowns on cross-boundary frozen meat smuggling and money laundering on Thursday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Mainland authorities crack down on massive meat smuggling operation, just days after similar raids in Hong Kong
- Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of cash, valuables and meat were seized in the operation
- Law enforcement source says meat smuggling between city and mainland expected to diminish following police action
Topic | Crime
