Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai appears at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court on Thursday for his trial for allegedly intimidating a man three years ago. Photo: Winson Wong
Lawyers accuse rival paper of harassment as Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai’s trial for allegedly intimidating a reporter begins
- The Hong Kong media mogul stands accused of threatening a reporter from Oriental Daily after he took photos of Lai at the annual Tiananmen Square vigil in 2017
- Lai’s lawyers accuse Oriental Daily of having him followed, and of running insulting stories aimed at painting him in a bad light
Topic | Jimmy Lai
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai appears at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Court on Thursday for his trial for allegedly intimidating a man three years ago. Photo: Winson Wong