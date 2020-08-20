Hong Kong police displaying evidence on Thursday in the case of a suspected serial sex attacker who was believed to have molested three women as he rode past on his electric bicycle over the past five months. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police nab suspected serial sex attacker believed to have molested three women as he rode past on his electric bicycle
- The 42-year-old hawker was detained on Thursday after officers raided his Kwai Chung public housing flat. An electric bicycle was also seized
- The three victims, including two students, were aged between 20 and 29 and were alone during the incidents over the past five months
