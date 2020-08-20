Contraband seized in a series of raids on gambling dens, illegal bars and illicit petrol sellers in the New Territories earlier this month. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hundreds arrested, some with ‘triad ties’, in series of raids on brothels, gambling dens and illicit petrol sellers in Hong Kong’s New Territories
- Joint operations turn up drugs, illegal cigarettes and a record haul of illicit petrol
- Eleven of those arrested are alleged to have triad backgrounds, though most are believed to be customers of the illicit enterprises
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
