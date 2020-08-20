Screen capture from a video showing a number of people in white T-shirts carrying wooden sticks chasing and assaulting passengers arriving at Yuen Long station. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police detain six men linked to Yuen Long attack on July 21 last year, bringing the total number arrested to 43

  • The six were held for rioting and conspiracy to wound with intent. The attack was a turning point in the unrest starting in June last year
  • The police response to the attack prompted a public outcry, with officers accused of colluding with the aggressors by arriving late
Christy Leung
Updated: 9:23pm, 20 Aug, 2020

