Screen capture from a video showing a number of people in white T-shirts carrying wooden sticks chasing and assaulting passengers arriving at Yuen Long station. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police detain six men linked to Yuen Long attack on July 21 last year, bringing the total number arrested to 43
- The six were held for rioting and conspiracy to wound with intent. The attack was a turning point in the unrest starting in June last year
- The police response to the attack prompted a public outcry, with officers accused of colluding with the aggressors by arriving late
