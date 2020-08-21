Generic view of Hong Kong Police Force sign at Hong Kong Police Force Headquarters in Wan Chai. 11JUN19 SCMP/ Warton Li
Hong Kong police arrest duo over low-interest loan scam that conned at least four out of more than HK$4.5 million

  • Man and woman operated out of a Tsim Sha Tsui office that was vacated once victims had been tricked into taking out mortgages and turning over the cash
  • At least four people fell for the con, which began with cold calls from scammers claiming to be bank employees or financial consultants
Clifford Lo
Updated: 1:23pm, 21 Aug, 2020

