Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai arrives at West Kowloon Court ahead of the second day of his trial. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Lawyers accuse reporter of exaggerating psychological trauma caused during exchange with Jimmy Lai

  • Video from 2017 incident shows reporter smiling after interaction with media tycoon
  • Defence team suggests reporter and rival newspaper used event to ‘make life difficult’ for Lai
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong

Updated: 4:16pm, 21 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai arrives at West Kowloon Court ahead of the second day of his trial. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE