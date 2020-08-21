Tong Ying-kit exits Lai Chi Kok Reception Centre en route to court. Photo: Handout
National security law: Hong Kong court rejects challenge to new bail rules brought by man who allegedly drove motorcycle into police
- High Court judges dealing with the unprecedented challenge rule suspect’s detention ‘cannot be said to be without lawful authority’
- The team for Tong Ying-kit had argued that Article 42 of the new legislation was inconsistent with the Basic Law and amounted to a ‘no bail’ provision
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
