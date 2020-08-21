The robbery took place just after 5pm last Saturday when a masked man used a hammer to break into a money exchange shop in Yuen Long. Photo: Facebook
Hong Kong police arrest debt-ridden man suspected of making off with more than HK$180,000 in audacious daylight robbery
- The 36-year-old unemployed man was intercepted by police outside a residential block in Tuen Mun on Thursday. He has not been charged
- Police said the suspect is believed to be in financial difficulty and had spent most of the money involved in the robbery to settle his debts
