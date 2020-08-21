About 100 officers raided hotel rooms and some 20 other locations across the city on Thursday, and arrested 38 people and seized HK$790,000 in cash. Photo: handout
Sex syndicate found to have smuggled women from mainland China, used Hong Kong hotels as operations base: police sources

  • Thirty-eight suspects were arrested after police raided two hotels, with ring believed to have earned HK$6 million since April
  • Source says women kept in rooms with meals brought to them, no clients allowed after midnight and control centres operated by gang members in hotels
Clifford Lo
Updated: 10:33pm, 21 Aug, 2020

