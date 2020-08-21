The 25-year-old clerical assistant has been charged with one count of misconduct in public office and another count of accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong immigration staff member arrested over data leak of more than 100 people since start of anti-government protests
- The 25-year-old clerical assistant will appear in Eastern Court on Saturday morning
- She is alleged to have leaked private data of more than 100 individuals, including politicians and civil servants
Topic | Hong Kong police
