The 25-year-old clerical assistant has been charged with one count of misconduct in public office and another count of accessing a computer with criminal or dishonest intent. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong immigration staff member arrested over data leak of more than 100 people since start of anti-government protests

  • The 25-year-old clerical assistant will appear in Eastern Court on Saturday morning
  • She is alleged to have leaked private data of more than 100 individuals, including politicians and civil servants
Christy Leung
Updated: 10:42pm, 21 Aug, 2020

