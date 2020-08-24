Police claim to have dealt a heavy blow to the triad gangs and hit their income sources through the crackdown. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Police arrest 153 people during raids on 22 illegal gambling dens on Hong Kong Island

  • Officers also seized 34 arcade machines, 15 mahjong tables and HK$63,000 in cash, along with gambling chips and illegal drugs
  • Seventeen suspects were non-Chinese residents, including domestic helpers, while five were the holders of recognisance forms
Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 3:38pm, 24 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police claim to have dealt a heavy blow to the triad gangs and hit their income sources through the crackdown. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE