Police claim to have dealt a heavy blow to the triad gangs and hit their income sources through the crackdown. Photo: Nora Tam
Police arrest 153 people during raids on 22 illegal gambling dens on Hong Kong Island
- Officers also seized 34 arcade machines, 15 mahjong tables and HK$63,000 in cash, along with gambling chips and illegal drugs
- Seventeen suspects were non-Chinese residents, including domestic helpers, while five were the holders of recognisance forms
