Detectives from the Yau Tsim criminal investigation unit are handling the case. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong police on hunt for three people linked to mask row that sparked assault on convenience store employee
- The dispute erupted when a 24-year-old employee of a 7-Eleven store in Yau Ma Tei asked a customer to put on a mask
- Following an altercation, the customer left and later returned with two others to assault the shopkeeper, who was injured in the face and hand
