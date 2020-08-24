The Fanling Law Courts Building, where two students were sentenced over their roles in a November protest action that blocked East Rail line tracks. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong tertiary students handed custodial sentences while 12-year-old walks over incident that saw rail line blocked during protest last November
- The incident took place last November, and marked the beginning of broader transport stoppages that largely cut off the New Territories East for days
- The magistrate in the case slammed the older students for being a bad influence on the ‘tiny’ boy
