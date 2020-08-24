Chan Yin-lam’s grandfather, Ho Yun-loi (left to right); mother, Ho Pui-yee; and cousin, Chan Tsz-Kwan, arrive for the beginning of an inquest into her death on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong teen found in waters off Tseung Kwan O spent troubled childhood in and out of the system, heard voices, inquest told
- Described as cheerful and loving, 15-year-old Chan Yin-lam had been the subject of six missing person reports in her short life
- Her grandfather and mother both testify she told them that she heard voices speaking to her
Topic | Hong Kong courts
