Chan Yin-lam’s grandfather, Ho Yun-loi (left to right); mother, Ho Pui-yee; and cousin, Chan Tsz-Kwan, arrive for the beginning of an inquest into her death on Monday. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong teen found in waters off Tseung Kwan O spent troubled childhood in and out of the system, heard voices, inquest told

  • Described as cheerful and loving, 15-year-old Chan Yin-lam had been the subject of six missing person reports in her short life
  • Her grandfather and mother both testify she told them that she heard voices speaking to her
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:28pm, 24 Aug, 2020

