Tong Ying-kit heads to a court appearance last month at West Kowloon. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong court denies bail to first defendant charged under national security law

  • Tong Ying-kit, 23, returned to Court of First Instance before Mr Justice Alex Lee to renew bail application after habeas corpus bid was dismissed last week
  • Details of his bail negotiations, led by his counsel Lawrence Lok SC, cannot be reported for legal reasons
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 12:11pm, 25 Aug, 2020

