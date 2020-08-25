Tong Ying-kit heads to a court appearance last month at West Kowloon. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong court denies bail to first defendant charged under national security law
- Tong Ying-kit, 23, returned to Court of First Instance before Mr Justice Alex Lee to renew bail application after habeas corpus bid was dismissed last week
- Details of his bail negotiations, led by his counsel Lawrence Lok SC, cannot be reported for legal reasons
Topic | Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Tong Ying-kit heads to a court appearance last month at West Kowloon. Photo: Felix Wong