A protester throws a balloon filled with ink at the gate of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Sai Ying Pun on July 21, last year. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Two Hong Kong opposition lawmakers arrested in connection with anti-government protests

  • Democratic Party pair Lam Cheuk-ting and Ted Hui taken into custody on Wednesday morning
  • Facebook post says duo were arrested in connection with incident outside Tuen Mun Police Station
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Emily Tsang
Emily Tsang

Updated: 9:03am, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester throws a balloon filled with ink at the gate of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in Sai Ying Pun on July 21, last year. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE